The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to pull off a 29-22 Week 9 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was a hard-fought win, as the program had to come back from being down eight points in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers recorded a huge touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give South Carolina a 22-14 lead with just 10 minutes remaining in the game. But Alabama found a way to score 15 unanswered points to retake the lead.

The first score came with just over two minutes remaining in the contest off a four-yard pass from quarterback Ty Simpson to wide receiver Germie Bernard. Alabama went for a two-point conversion, which was successful, to tie the game 22-22.

With the game tied, South Carolina had a chance to drive the field and win the game themselves. However, the Alabama defense was able to force a late fumble, stripping Sellers and giving the offense a chance to drive the field and win. The Crimson Tide did just that thanks to a 25-yard touchdown run by Bernard.

GERMIE BERNARD PUTS THE TIDE ON TOP WITH A 25-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcAgIp1rZW — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2025

Alabama fans erupted on social media, as they couldn't believe the late-game comeback win. Things were looking a bit bleak for a moment, but the Crimson Tide will remain on top of the rankings as they attempt to make a push for the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

“Gutsy play call, love it,” said one fan about Bernard's game-winner.

Another user claimed, “BAMA's blessed.”

I love this. look at Roberts. great team. great brotherhood. we have a family people. not a football team. pic.twitter.com/sZH8wUyJos — Dean (@KingDinoRules) October 25, 2025

“What a game and what a playmaker,” proclaimed one individual.

This fan said, “I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs! Roll Tide Roll!”

Alabama is officially 7-1 entering the Week 10 bye. The Crimson Tide will return in Week 11 when they take on the No. 20 LSU Tigers.