BYU landed a major recruiting win as Lone Peak twins Jaron and Kennan Pula, the state's top two wide receivers, flipped from Utah to the Cougars on the final day of the early signing period. The twins had previously been committed to Utah since July, following an earlier pledge to UCLA, but delayed signing on Wednesday before announcing their move to Provo on Friday.

The addition of the Pulas strengthens what has already been BYU’s best recruiting class in program history, a group now ranked No. 21 nationally and second in the Big 12 in the 247Sports Composite for the 2026 cycle. The class features five of the top 10 in-state prospects and eight of the top 15, benchmarks BYU had never reached under head coach Kalani Sitake, who also signed a major contract extension on Tuesday.

Both brothers were among the most heavily pursued players in the West, holding offers from programs including Alabama, Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin. Their flip required the Cougars to fend off both local and national competition.

Jaron, a four-star receiver, produced one of Utah’s top statistical seasons in 2025, with 62 receptions, 938 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Here’s 247Sports’ national analyst Greg Biggins’ scouting report of Jaron.

“Jaron Pula is one of the nation’s premier pass catchers with a very high ceiling. He has rare traits for a receiver in terms of his size, athleticism, hands, and long speed. Had breakdown junior season where he flashed big play ability and showed why he’s among the nation’s most coveted offensive prospects. Boasts a twitchy 6-foot-3, 185 pound frame and plays with both initial quickness and long speed. Has exceptional ball skills and a large catch radius that allows him to dominate in jump ball and 50-50 ball situations. Runs well after the catch and shows some open field wiggle.

“Polished route runner who can create separation getting in and out of his breaks. Shows a nice secondary burst down the field and has excellent hand-eye coordination at the catch point. Needs to continue to add strength and improve his physicality, but like where his game is trending and he projects as a multi-year impact college starter with an NFL ceiling.”

His profile makes him one of the most prized pass-catchers BYU has signed, with immediate opportunity available after the departure of Chase Roberts and a receiver room led by Parker Kingston.

Meanwhile, Kennan, rated a four-star athlete and one of the state’s top defensive prospects, recorded 44 receptions, 596 yards, 6 touchdowns, 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups in 2025.

His acrobatic one-handed interception in the 6A semifinals went viral, and many hailed it as one of the state’s most spectacular plays. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Kennan brings size, range, and versatility.

With Jaron and Kennan Pula on board, BYU’s 2026 class boasts five of the top 10 in-state recruits according to 247Sports Composite, including Brock Harris, Bott Mulitalo, and Lopeti Moala.

The Pula twins’ commitment also boosts the Cougars' groundbreaking momentum in the Utah pipeline, especially after both No. 11 BYU and No. 15 Utah had strong Big 12 seasons. BYU defeated Utah 24–21 earlier this season and is preparing for the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 4 Texas Tech on Saturday.