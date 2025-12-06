Four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley has flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman from West Jones High School in Laurel, Mississippi, committed to the Tigers in July but signed with the Crimson Tide on Friday, the final day of the early signing period.

Cooley is one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked No. 23 among offensive tackles nationally, No. 218 overall in the country, and the No. 9 player in Mississippi. Rivals Industry Rankings list him as the No. 220 overall player and No. 20 offensive tackle, while Rivals’ own ranking places him even higher at No. 134 overall and No. 15 at his position. Top247 also ranks him as the No. 201 overall recruit and the eighth-best prospect in Mississippi.

Alabama had been pursuing Cooley for months. The Tide first extended an offer in February and hosted him for an official visit from May 30 to June 2. Cooley may have pledged early to LSU, but a lasting rapport with Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was essential in the flip. Mississippi State was reportedly close to swaying Cooley, but the Crimson Tide ultimately secured his commitment thanks to long-standing relationships and assurances about player development.

Cooley’s arrival adds another brick to Alabama’s already stacked offensive line wall. He joins four-star tackles Chris Booker and Jared Doughty from Georgia, three-star Bear Fretwell from South Georgia, and junior college lineman Tyrell Miller. This haul comes as Alabama faces potential turnover on the line, with up to four starters expected to depart after the 2025 season.

Moreover, the addition of Cooley moves the Crimson Tide's 2026 class up the national recruiting charts. 247Sports’ composite rankings place Alabama as high as No. 2 nationally, while Rivals ranks them No. 4. The Tide has now signed 22 players in the class, including 11 four-star recruits.