The 2025 Alabama football season has been a roller coaster at times, but they made it to the SEC Championship game and have a chance to get a great seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide are also primed to make it, even if they lose against Georgia, but it will be closer, which is something Kalen DeBoer sounded off on. Alabama will need all hands on deck against Georgia, but they might miss running back Jam Miller in the backfield.

ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel reported that Miller is questionable to play against Georgia in the SEC Championship. He has a lower-leg injury, but even if he ends up missing the game against Georgia, it seems he will be available for the rest of the postseason. The Crimson Tide has struggled to run the ball consistently this season, and if they miss Miller against Georgia, it will be a big blow because he is their leading rusher.

Thamel posted on X: “Alabama tailback Jam Miller (lower leg) faces long odds to be available against Georgia on Saturday in the SEC title game, as he's listed as questionable. He's expected back for the postseason, as the injury isn't considered serious.”

This season, Miller has 493 rushing yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns. He is the leading rusher for a rushing offense that has been a weakness for Alabama this season.

Kevin Riley, Miller's backup, is officially listed as out for the SEC title game against the Bulldogs. He is second on the team in rushing this season with 222 yards on 56 carries. In that case, third-string running back Daniel Hill will get the bulk of the carries this season. He has 217 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries on the season.

The Crimson Tide are going to ask Ty Simpson to do the bulk of the work for the offense under center. Simpson has 3,056 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 65.8% completion percentage.

This is the first SEC Championship game that Alabama has made under Kalen DeBoer, and the Crimson Tide are going to be fired up for the game. Alabama was last in the SEC Championship in 2023 when they beat the Bulldogs for their seventh SEC championship 2023 under former coach Nick Saban.

The other factor in this game is that Alabama seems to have Kirby Smart's number as a team, no matter who the coach is. He is 1-7 against the Crimson Tide, including the game that happened this season when Alabama won, 24-21