Diego Pavia has his eyes set on the 2025 Heisman Trophy, but he continues to collect hardware in the meantime. The Vanderbilt star claimed the 2025 Johnny United Golden Arm Award, given annually to the best quarterback in college football.

Pavia, who many believe is arguably the best player in Vanderbilt football history, becomes the first Commodore to win the award. The Golden Arm Award announced its winner on social media on Friday.

The 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm presented by A. O. Smith goes to…https://t.co/vBHjhPxBQX After an incredible season of clutch throws, sharp decision-making, and standout leadership, Diego Pavia has officially been named this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner. Join the… — Golden Arm Award (@GoldenArmAward) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pavia beat out finalists Fernando Mendoza, Haynes King, Marcel Reed and Gunner Stockton to win the award. Pavia was named the Golden Arm Player of the Week three times throughout the 2025 season, more than any other quarterback.

The 23-year-old ended the year as the second-leading passer in the SEC with the 12th-most passing yards in the FBS. He also ranked second among Power Four quarterbacks with 826 rushing yards and third with nine rushing touchdowns.

The Golden Arm Award released a short video on YouTube of Pavia receiving the call. The Heisman hopeful was visibly overcome with emotion while sitting next to head coach Clark Lea.

“I appreciate it, that's an awesome accomplishment,” Pavia said. “I'm super grateful for you guys giving me such a prestigious award.”

Lea was just as excited as Pavia, telling his quarterback that the award was the “first of many.” In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Pavia is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Manning Award.

Diego Pavia headlines Vanderbilt's CFB award finalists

Although the Heisman finalists have yet to be officially announced, Pavia is all but certainly on the board. Barring a last-minute surprise, he will likely finish higher in the final voting than any other player in Vanderbilt history.

As the heart and soul of Vanderbilt, Pavia unsurprisingly leads the team's list of postseason award hopefuls. However, he is far from the only Commodore vying for end-of-season recognition.

The Vanderbilt offensive line was named a top-10 finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the team with the best blocking unit. Lea is also in the running for the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, while tight end Eli Stowers is a top-three finalist for the John Mackey Award.

Should any of the finalists claim their respective awards, they would become the first in Vanderbilt football history to do so. Like Pavia, Lea is already the first head coach in program history to become a finalist for the Walter Camp Coach of the Year award.