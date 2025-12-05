As the Lane Kiffin era for the LSU football program has officially started, there is no doubt that it was a controversial exit from the Ole Miss Rebels that had the sports world abuzz. With many predicting whether Kiffin will win a national title with the LSU football team, some wanted him to stay with Ole Miss, as Pat McAfee made that very apparent.

On his self-titled show, he would speak with former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban about the topic of the situation, and said that, besides personally feeling that Kiffin should have stayed at Ole Miss, McAfee even revealed he told him that privately. One of the reasons is that McAfee was predicting how much hate would go Kiffin's way “by reading the tea leaves of the internet.”

“The more I learn about it and the more situations I go through, it's like there was no winning on this one,” McAfee said. “But I would still like to restate, I was publicly and privately telling Lane that he should stay at Ole Miss. Me personally. Just because I knew there was potentially a lot of heat coming on the other side of it. Just by reading the tea leaves of the internet.”

I was publicly and privately telling Lane Kiffin that he should stay at Ole Miss.. That would have been a cool legacy #PMSLive https://t.co/fZeEnUICi4 pic.twitter.com/7UhIKGoHdP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2025

While a college football head coaching job like LSU is one that many in the field strive to reach, Kiffin was in an interesting position, already being at an SEC school that is preparing to compete in the CFP for a potential national title.

Kiffin has now sacrificed the chance of winning a national championship this season to take another job, though people could argue he could compete for more with the Tigers. At any rate, Kiffin takes over for Brian Kelly, who was fired back in late October.