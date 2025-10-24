Will Nick Saban consider returning to the sidelines? Pat McAfee brought up the subject while speaking with Saban during the latest episode of his show. The Alabama football legend made his feelings extremely clear on a potential return, however.

“I wanna stay retired,” Saban said.

With a number of coaching openings, though, Saban could receive an especially lucrative offer to return. Although he says he has no interest, the former coach acknowledged that the potential lucrative offers may catch his wife's attention.

“When she (Terry Saban) hears some of these numbers, she gets interested,” Saban added. “And I ain't interested.”

Penn State football recently fired James Franklin. Nick Saban was immediately linked to the position. Saban, though, is content with his current position alongside McAfee on ESPN's College Gameday.

“No way,” Saban said. “I have so much fun working with you. Why would I go do that?”

Of course, many teams around the college football world would love to hire an accomplished coach such as Saban. The 73-year-old doesn't seem to have too much interest in changing his mind anytime soon, though.

There likely isn't any motivation for Saban to return to coaching given everything he's accomplished other than a lucrative salary. Saban isn't letting the money entice him at this point.

When it comes to College Gameday, Saban has developed an intriguing dynamic with McAfee and others on the show. He offers a respected opinion that stems from his years on the Alabama sideline. Fans weren't sure how Saban would fare when he first joined the show, but he's become quite popular on Saturday mornings.