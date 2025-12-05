It was a disaster of a season for Colorado football, as they lost their last five games of the regular season. Colorado finished 3-9, and just 1-8 in Big 12 play. As Deion Sanders looks to turn around the program, he took a step in that direction on the recruiting trail, bringing in a former SMU commitment.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, defensive back Braylon Edwards has committed to Colorado. Edwards is a three-star recruit out of Duncanville, Texas. He was the 225th-ranked recruit out of Texas and 162nd at his position.

“At the top of the mountains, greatness begins,” Edwards said, per Fawcett. “Officially committed to the Buffs.”

Edwards is currently playing at Duncanville High School in Texas, which is still in the midst of a playoff run. So far this year, he has 64 tackles, with two interceptions, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He had received other offers from other Power Four schools, such as Wisconsin, Arizona State, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Utah.

While a nice flip from SMU, this does not do a ton for the Colorado recruiting class. The class is ranked 95th in the nation and last in the Big 12. The top recruit in the class for Colorado, according to 247Sports, is Carson Crawford, a linebacker out of Carthage, Texas.

Colorado could be bringing in more recruits. Deion Sanders is looking to land Brennan Marion to be the new offensive coordinator. He is currently the head coach at Sacramento State and just finished his first season with the team. With that, Xavier McDonald, a four-star wide receiver, has decommitted from Sacramento State and is now potentially interested in joining Colorado.

It is going to take more than a couple of recruits for Colorado to turn things around, but flipping a player from SMU who had other top offers is a solid start.