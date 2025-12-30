Alabama's defense is on track to receive a huge upgrade for its College Football Playoff second-round matchup against Indiana. The Tide believe they will be back to form with star defensive end LT Overton returning to the lineup.

Overton has not played since Alabama's regular season finale, missing the SEC title game and the Tide's first-round matchup against Oklahoma. The junior declares that he “feels great” ahead of his return and expects to be fully up to speed, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“I feel great,” Overton said, via Thamel. “I feel like how I was before… I feel game-ready.”

Overton is not the only member of the team expecting his return to have a significant impact. Alabama defensive coordinator warned Indiana about the star defensive lineman's influence on the Hoosiers' run game.

“I think teams have a very hard time moving the line of scrimmage wherever he is,” Wommack said, via Thamel.

After a breakout 2024 season, Overton has regressed a touch in 2025. While his sacks have doubled in his fourth year, all his other numbers have decreased as a senior. Overton was among the highest-graded run defenders by Pro Football Focus in 2024, but he is only rated as average in 2025.

Alabama's defense is coming off a stellar performance against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide collected a season-high five sacks on quarterback John Mateer while holding the Sooners to just 55 rushing yards.

Indiana, however, presents a much different test in round two. The Hoosiers enter the game with the fourth-best scoring offense in the country while averaging the 12th-most total yards per game. Their offense filters through its ground attack, boasting a top-20 run rate in the FBS.