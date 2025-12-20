The Alabama Crimson Tide's come-from-behind win against Oklahoma kicked off the College Football Playoffs in style. Trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Alabama roared back by scoring 17 unanswered points, including a pick-six by cornerback Zabien Brown to eliminate the deficit just before halftime. In the second half, Alabama pulled away due to quarterback Ty Simpson and the defense's success, gifting head coach Kalen DaBoer his first CFP win.

DaBoer is not the only one celebrating the victory, as former Alabama head coach Nick Saban commemorated the achievement in his own unique way.

“I said they’re going to have to have the heart of the lion to be able to sustain in that atmosphere,” said Saban on ESPN College Gameday before channeling the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. “But they drove through the smoke and baby, ‘I feel good…’

Co-host Pat McAfee immediately chimed in, verbalizing Brown's hit song ‘I Got You (I Feel Good)‘ while Saban did a little dance next to him.

"It was a great win for Alabama, great. I'm so proud of that team because that atmosphere was something." Nick Saban was feeling good after Alabama beat Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEUffnJiub — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2025

Saban continued referencing Brown, stating, “and I knew that I would.’ It was a great win for Alabama, and I’m so proud of that team because that atmosphere was something man. And it was hard to sit there and pick Alabama last night, sitting in that stadium, knowing the energy in that stadium.”

Alabama's win brought forth an uncharacteristic side of Saban, but a fun one nevertheless. The Crimson Tide will look to do it again on New Year's Day against 2025 Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.