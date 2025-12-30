The 2025 Alabama football season has been a roller coaster, but they made it to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide also knocked off Oklahoma in the first round. However, the offense has been one-dimensional in its passing game, and despite having playmakers all over the field, Ryan Williams has been very quiet in the receiving corps.

When talking to the media before the Rose Bowl matchup against Indiana, Williams was asked if he was considering transferring, given that he had a quiet season after all the hype coming into the season. However, he responded emphatically that he is with Alabama and has no intention of entering the transfer portal.

“Of course,” Williams said Tuesday at media day in Los Angeles when asked if he will be in Tuscaloosa next year. “I’m Alabama through and through. I have no intentions of being anywhere else.”

This season, Williams has had a worse season than his freshman year. He has 636 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions. As compared to last season, when he had 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Williams burst onto the college football scene last season after he caught a last-second touchdown pass against Georgia for the Crimson Tide to shock the Bulldogs.

This season, He’s second on the team in receptions and yards but tied for third in scores. The other receivers that have stood out are Germie Bernard and Miami Hurricanes transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

“There are other ways that I can affect the game, other than having 12 catches for 180 [yards], something like that,” Williams said. “That's definitely something that every receiver, every football player, wants to do. But there are other ways to be positive in the game and throughout the week. It's just a blessing that I found those ways.”

It is also worth noting that quarterback Ty Simpson had nothing but praise for Williams, particularly for how he has impacted the locker room. Simpson said, “the most selfless person I've ever met in my life.”