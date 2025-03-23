For much of the offseason, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan has been considered the 2025 NFL Draft's WR1.

Sure, in the eyes of some, Travis Hunter deserves that honor and rightfully so, as he is among the best passing players in the NFL regardless of whether you list him as a wide receiver or a cornerback, but excluding the two-way unicorn, McMillan was the guy and rightfully so.

Standing 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, McMillan dominated at Arizona, recording two-straight, 1,300+ yard seasons before declaring himself for the 2025 NFL Draft. While few fans expected him to be blazing fast, his tools still seemed like they would entice NFL decision-makers because there simply aren't many players who fit that athletic profile.

And yet, after running a 4.55 40-yard dash at his pro day while opting against performing at the NFL Scouting Combine, it would appear that McMillan's ranking is going down in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Need proof? Well, in Matt Miller's latest top-50 power rankings for ESPN, he has McMillan as his WR4, with Hunter, Missouri's Luther Burden III, and Texas' Matthew Golden all going before the Arizona product.

“A big-play threat in the mold of Drake London or Mike Evans, McMillan feasted on defenses throughout the 2024 season. His 109.9 yards per game ranked fifth in the nation,” Miller wrote. “He has the reach and length to win on 50-50 balls, but he also has the acceleration to be a yards-after-catch nightmare. McMillan projects as an immediate X receiver in the pros and a problem for defenders in the red zone.”

At this point in the offseason, the sheer volume of NFL Draft reports, pro days, mock drafts, and rumors has players moving up and down rankings with relative frequency. Armand Membou went from a middle-of-the-pack performer to a potential OT1, Nick Emmanwori is likely SAF1 after his incredible combine performance, and Shedeur Sanders' stock has become one of the biggest talking points of the month.

With that being said, it sure does feel like McMillan won't be a top-10 pick this spring, as there are simply too many questions to make him the premier prospect he looked like a few months ago.