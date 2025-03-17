Arizona football wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan drew new attention for his NFL Draft stock. But this update leaves fans confused about his speed.

McMillan chose to run at his Pro Day held in Tucson Monday. The towering 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout ran the following times per NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: 4.54, 4.55 then 4.57 — all through stopwatches.

Confusion rose afterward, as Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported McMillan ran a 4.48 time in the 40. Many fans thought McMillan came equipped with blazing speed. He's projected to fall inside the top 10 off his height/speed combination.

Breer, though, shared that the “workout was good otherwise. Big-bodied guy, so times were expected.”

Still, McMillan's speed left many perplexed. Plus got some believing the Arizona star's stock just took a hit.

Texas star rising next to Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in draft

The Arizona star left many mock drafts predicting he'd become the first WR taken. McMillan earned a starry review from his former head coach Jedd Fisch, who called him a “freak” on Feb. 21. Draft experts fawned over his impressive skillset as a tall, speedy option.

But one Texas star is rising among the WR class. Matthew Golden is garnering new buzz post NFL Combine. The Longhorns star blazed the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.29 inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Golden became the second straight Texas WR to produce the fastest combine time next to Xavier Worthy.

Breer also dove into the Golden and McMillan comparison, as both are anticipated to become day one selections on April 25.

“I still think there's a question on whether McMillan or Texas WR Matthew Golden goes first—but they're such vastly different players that it's hard to make the apples-to-apples comparison with them,” Breer shared.

McMillan delivered 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his final season at ‘Zona. He leaves AZ catching 213 total passes for 3,423 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns across three seasons. But now he's leaving fans confused about his true 40 time.

Yet he earned one more glowing coach review. This one from his '24 head coach Brent Brennan who shared this review to scouts and general managers, per Jenna Fink of KVOA.

“He was on point all the time. Not a single misstep. NFL teams like guys who are serious about their business. There's no question T-Mac is serious about his business,” Brennan said.

McMillan and Golden join a class that features Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter (who's openly shared he wants to play WR) and Missouri star Luther Burden III.