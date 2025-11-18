Arizona's football team head coach Kenny Dillingham spent part of November swatting away rumors instead of blitz packages, telling his team players directly that he plans to be back in Tempe next season despite his name popping up for jobs like Auburn and Florida.

That message, delivered in team meetings and reinforced after a gritty 24-19 win at Iowa State, was aimed at calming a locker room and recruiting base that badly needs continuity as the Sun Devils chase a strong finish and another bowl trip.

Now he may be getting a timely boost to that effort. As ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X, “Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is set to return to practice today and begin individual drills. His status is still uncertain to play this weekend against Colorado, as he’s working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered on Oct. 18 against Texas Tech.”

For an Arizona State football team offense that has leaned on explosive plays, just having Tyson back in individual work is a meaningful step. A hamstring tweak on October 18 against Texas Tech stalled his season, and Dillingham’s staff has had to mix and match on the perimeter ever since.

Getting him moving again, even on a limited basis, gives the Sun Devils a chance to see how quickly he can ramp up and whether he can help against his former program down the stretch.

Arizona State has already logged one of its most emotional stretches in recent years, grinding to 5-3 and earning bowl eligibility with that win in Ames. Afterward, Dillingham made the unusual call to give his team a true reset over the bye, explaining that the season has been physically and mentally draining and that players needed to get away before attacking a three-game closing run.

Quarterback Jeff Sims’ 228 rushing yards and two scores against Iowa State underlined how hard the core of this roster has been pushing.

If Tyson’s hamstring responds and Dillingham’s promise to stay holds, Arizona State could hit the final weeks with a clearer mind, a healthier depth chart, and a head coach who has both feet planted in Tempe instead of the rumor mill.