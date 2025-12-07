Despite failing to make the SEC title game, Oklahoma earned the No. 8 seed in the 2025-2026 College Football Playoffs and will face Alabama in the first round. The Sooners will be shorthanded for that game, however, after ruling out cornerback Gentry Williams.

Williams has been out since Oct. 18, when he injured his shoulder against South Carolina. The team hoped he would return in time for the playoffs, but head coach Brent Venables confirmed that would not be the case, ESPN's Eli Lederman reported.

After a promising freshman season, Williams has only appeared in seven games in the last two years. He suffered a season-ending injury just two games into his 2024 campaign and has been limited to five games in 2025.

The junior missed roughly one month after suffering an injury early in the year against Auburn and only played two games in his return before returning to the sidelines. Williams was notably listed as available for Oklahoma's Nov. 1 game against Tennessee but did not see the field. He returned to the injury report the following week.

Venables has relied on true freshman Courtland Guillory, junior Jacobe Johnson and sophomore Eli Bowen in Williams' stead. Guillory has been a revelation for Oklahoma and ended the regular season second on the team with six pass breakups.

Oklahoma's cornerback room will be put to the test in its rematch against Alabama in the College Football Playoffs. The Crimson Tide have been one of the most pass-heavy teams in the country all season, which will only be more prominent with an injury to running back Jam Miller.

Oklahoma has a regular season win over Alabama, but still ceded 326 passing yards to Ty Simpson. The Tide's star receiver trio of Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton combined for 13 catches for 172 receiving yards in the loss.