The Nebraska Cornhuskers have named Rob Aurich, San Diego State’s defensive coordinator, as the program’s next defensive coordinator (h/t ESPN's Pete Thamel). A Michigan native who played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, Aurich has agreed to a three-year contract and will take over after Nebraska dismissed John Butler on December 1 following a single season in Lincoln.

Aurich spent the 2025 season as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator, after serving as the team’s defensive ends coach in 2024. Under his guidance, the Aztecs’ defense experienced a dramatic turnaround. San Diego State finished the season ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 12.6 points per game, a massive improvement from 29.6 points per game the previous year, which had ranked 97th nationally.

The Aztecs also ranked seventh in total defense, allowed only 3.2 yards per carry (16th nationally), and had more interceptions (13) than passing touchdowns allowed (11). The unit performed strongly in other defensive areas, including a top-20 showing in yards per game, passing yards per attempt, third-down conversion rate, and red zone scoring percentage. San Diego State finished 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play, tied for first in a four-way tie, and will face North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on December 27.

Before joining the Aztecs, Aurich served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Idaho from 2022-2023. There, he helped the Vandals improve from yielding 31.5 points per game before his arrival to 22.1 points per game in his second season, also earning Idaho its first postseason appearance. He also spent time with South Dakota (2018-2021) as special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach, and at Bemidji State (2014-2017).

The Huskers ranked 14th in the Big Ten in rushing defense by allowing 171.3 yards per game this year. In the final two games against Penn State and Iowa, Nebraska gave up a combined 77 points, with opponents rushing for over 200 yards and scoring four touchdowns in each game. The Cornhuskers' total defense under Butler ranked 21st nationally, while its scoring defense ranked 53rd.

Head coach Matt Rhule, entering his fourth season at Nebraska, has moved quickly to fill gaps on both sides of the ball, also reportedly hiring Georgia Tech’s Geep Wade as the new offensive line coach. For the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl against No. 15 Utah on December 31, associate head coach Phil Snow will coordinate the defense. Aurich will join the Huskers immediately after SDSU’s bowl game to begin preparations for 2026.