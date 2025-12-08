Notre Dame football swung open a rare door for 5-7 teams Saturday. But it stems from the Fighting Irish declining a bowl bid — all because of ND's College Football Playoff snub. Now one team earned a bowl bid to top off the postseason.

Appalachian State, despite finishing under .500, gets in the Birmingham Bowl thanks to Notre Dame's decision. College football insider Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals revealed the Mountaineers are officially the 82nd team to earn a bowl game. But earned the bid thanks to ND's stunning decision to end its season.

Notre Dame got passed over by the likes of Alabama, Miami, even James Madison in the CFP bracket. The committee's decision to bypass the Fighting Irish ignited chatter across the CFB universe.

The Sun Belt Conference representative Appalachian State will face Georgia Southern in Birmingham.

Notre Dame ripped for controversial bowl decision

Article Continues Below

ND gained backers in its choice to turn the pads and helmets in now. But also earned fierce critics — notably one bowl official who ripped Notre Dame.

That unnamed official told McMurphy that BYU opted to play in a game despite the Cougars also getting snubbed. BYU lost its chance at a bid after enduring a one-sided rout in the Big 12 title game versus Texas Tech.

ND athletic director Pete Bevacqua, however, chose to go scorched earth on the selection committee. He called the process of picking 12 teams “an absolute joke.”

But the Fighting Irish's snub sparked one more conversation: If it's time for ND to end its independency.

Notre Dame operated as a football independent for 118 of its 119 seasons. The Atlantic Coast Conference invited ND in during the 2020 COVID-19 year. Now there's the belief it's time to find a conference call home.