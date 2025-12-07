Oklahoma football secured two significant spots Sunday. The Sooners learned they'll be the eighth seed in the College Football Playoffs. But OU additionally defeated USC, Nebraska and CFP representative Oregon — by landing a four-star defender.

Hours after learning their CFP fate, OU landed defensive lineman Elija Harmon out of Inglewood High in California. Harmon revealed his intentions to join OU after Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals dropped his commitment graphic.

“ALL IN! Home sweet home!” Harmon said via Fawcett.

Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables land one of the nation's most coveted 2027 prospects. And one already looking ready to occupy the trenches in Norman.

Oklahoma already building No. 1 recruiting class post 2026

Oklahoma closed out the '26 cycle by snatching Kristan Moore from North Alabama. The move helped top off the nation's No. 15 overall recruiting class.

But OU has leaped to No. 1 this early after securing the early signings.

Venables and the Sooners have executed a run of commitments for the next cycle. Harmon rises as the 11th verbal commitment for the playoff bound Southeastern Conference team. OU is getting what Greg Biggins of 247Sports called a “big space eater.”

“Harmon is a big space eater in the middle of the defensive line. He’ll be a rare four-year starter at Inglewood and can beat an opposing guard/center with speed and power. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he’s a load to try and move around, plays with heavy hands and gets off the ball extremely quick,” Biggins wrote in his evaluation.

Harmon told Blair Angulo of 247Sports that OU's plan on the defensive line for him sold him about the Sooners. He also added how playing for the SEC's top defense was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

Inglewood High, located five minutes south of SoFi Stadium, has become a big producer of future CFB talent. Tight end Andre Nickerson represents the '26 class and is off to SMU. Now Harmon adds to the future Los Angeles region representation.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma must move on without cornerback Gentry Williams who's injured ahead of the Dec. 19 battle with Alabama. But now have Harmon ready to watch his future school pursue a national title run.