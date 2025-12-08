Heisman Trophy ballots are due on Monday, and the finalists will be announced on Monday as well. Players have done everything they can do on the field to prove they deserve the award. As the final ballots are cast, we provide the final Heisman Trophy Power Rankings of 2025.

1. Fernando Mendoza- Quarterback- Indiana

Fernando Mendoza may have wrapped up the award on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship. He is the runaway favorite at every sportsbook and will, without a doubt, be a finalist, plus most likely win the award. His coach, Curt Cignetti, called Mendoza winning the award a “no-brainer.”

Mendoza was solid in the game against Ohio State. He threw for 222 yards while completing 15 of 23 passes. He also had a touchdown and an interception. While he did throw the early interception, Mendoza still had a 90.2 QBR in the game. The junior quarterback passed for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns this year. He threw just six interceptions overall, while finding the end zone on the ground six times as well. Mendoza has spent much of the year as the favorite and cemented his status on Saturday night.

2. Diego Pavia- Quarterback- Vanderbilt

The case for Diego Pavia had already closed. The CFP Committee did not help his case by leaving Vanderbilt out of the playoffs. Had the Dores made the playoffs, Pavia would have gotten a lot of credit. Regardless, the quarterback passed for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns. He does have eight interceptions, but has also run for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pavia has also had some great games coming down the stretch run of the season. In the final three games of the year, he threw for 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for 325 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Pavia is going to be a finalist for the award; the only question becomes, did he do enough to pass Mendoza?

Statistically, the two players are very similar, and both had stellar seasons. Mendoza led his team to an undefeated season and won a conference title. Pavia led his team to a 10-2 record, and that was done with not nearly the same level of supporting cast around him. Regardless of how voters go, Pavia is the only real threat to Mendoza to win the award this year.

3. Jacob Rodriguez- Linebacker- Texas Tech

The next two guys on the list are likely to be finalists. It is possible that both get to New York, or just one. If it is just one of the two, expect it to be Jacob Rodriguez. The linebacker has been nothing short of phenomenal this year for Texas Tech. He leads the team with 114 tackles while also having a sack. Further, he has forced seven fumbles, recovered two, and has six interceptions. Last time out, it was 13 tackles for Rodriguez in the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas Tech has also used him somewhat on offense this year, as he has run in two touchdowns, giving him three total touchdowns for the season, with one on defense. It is not going to be enough for Rodriguez to get the votes over Mendoza and Pavia, but his season should be enough to get him an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony. The biggest concern for his candidacy is going to be whether voters will be willing to give their choice to a primarily defensive player, something that has been difficult in the past.

4. Jeremiyah Love- Running back- Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love also had a good chance of being a Heisman finalist. Love has run for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this year, while also bringing in three through the receiving game. Love has had a great season for a running back, breaking school records, and overall just playing wonderfully. It will get him plenty of votes, especially from Notre Dame apologists who have votes. Regardless, there are a couple of knocks on his candidacy.

First, Love did not play this past weekend, while players like Rodriguez and Mendoza did. Second, Notre Dame is currently getting blasted for their decision not to play in a bowl after missing out on the CFP. If a voter had not turned in their ballot yet, it is possible that they could be swayed to not vote for Love due to the actions of the school. Finally, running backs who have won the award in the past have often been near or above 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Love is not there. He could be a finalist, but will not win the award.

5. Julian Sayin- Quarterback- Ohio State

Julian Sayin had long been one of the top contenders for the award. He may still end up a finalist if people turned in their ballots before the Big Ten Championship Game. If they did not, he may be in trouble. Sayin had a solid season. He passed for 3,323 yards with 31 touchdowns. He also had just six interceptions while sitting second in the nation in QBR.

He also just had his worst game of the season in the biggest moment. Going into the game with Indiana, Sayin had been sacked just six times total. He has been phenomenal at escaping, buying time, and moving through the pocket. He was not nearly as good in this Big Ten Title Game, being sacked five times. Further, he has just one touchdown pass and threw an interception, which resulted in points. Sayin had a special year, but it was not enough to early him the award.

6. Gunner Stockton- Quarterback- Georgia

Gunner Stockton has quietly continued to keep his name in the conversation for the Heisman. Stockton passed for 2,691 yards and 23 touchdowns this year. He has had some up and down games. Such as passing for just 70 yards with a touchdown and a pick against Georgia Tech. Regardless, he has put up some of his best games in the biggest moments.

In the win over Ole Miss, he had a 96.9 QBR while passing for 289 yards and four scores. He had four more touchdowns with 22 yards and Texas. Then, in the SEC Championship, it was another solid game. He passed for just 156 yards, but with three touchdowns while also running for 39 more yards. He has consistently produced when it matters the most. It may not be enough to get him the award, but it should get him some votes.

7. Jeremiah Smith- Wide Receiver- Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith is highly unlikely to win the Heisman, but he is going to get votes for the award. Smith has come away with 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is also coming off a game with eight catches for 144 yards in the Big Ten Championship. While this is an amazing season, he was even better last year as a true freshman. That season put him on the map and created early Heisman buzz. There has been no reason to remove him from that Heisman buzz, but Smith has not built a strong enough case to even be a finalist.