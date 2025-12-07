The College Football Playoff committee had their work cut out for them this week, as they had to make some tough decisions on which teams would be in and which ones would make the cut. There are always some surprises, and one of them was Notre Dame not getting in. There could be many reasons why they didn't make the cut, but in the end, they had the resume to be considered; it just wasn't enough.

The weekly ranking shows have been put in the spotlight now, and some are wondering if there is a need to have them as consistently as they do. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek was asked about the weekly show, and it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere, anytime soon.

“You're always going to have controversy, and that's why we debated for so long. … I don't think that having less calls is going to change that perception,” Yurachek said via Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua spoke about the shows in a lengthy rant after the team did not make the playoffs.

“My feelings and the feelings here are just shock and, really, an absolute sense of sadness for our student-athletes,” Bevacqua said. “Overwhelming shock and sadness. Like a collective feeling that we were all just punched in the stomach. There is no explanation that could possibly be given to explain the outcome.

“As I said to Marcus [Freeman], one thing is for sure: Any rankings or show prior to this last one is an absolute joke and a waste of time,” continued Bevacqua. “Why put these young student-athletes through these false emotions just to pull the rug out from underneath them, having not played a game in two weeks, and then a group of people in a room shatter their dreams without explanation? We feel like the playoff was stolen from our student-athletes.”