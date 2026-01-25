Baylor received a key commitment from the college football transfer portal on Sunday, but it has to wait for a court date before adding him to its roster. Until then, former Indiana defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler, who is a plaintiff in Diego Pavia's lawsuit against the NCAA, will tentatively join the Bears.

Wheeler signed with Baylor on Sunday, but he awaits a court trial date on Feb. 10 in connection with Pavia's lawsuit, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported. Wheeler, who began his career at Sacramento City Community College, is pushing for an additional year in the lawsuit Pavia filed, arguing that junior college years should not count toward NCAA eligibility years.

Including his season at Sacramento City, Wheeler has already played five seasons of college football. However, if Pavia wins his case, Wheeler could return for a sixth year, since he has only been in the FBS for four years, including a redshirt season.

Wheeler spent his first three seasons at the FBS level with Western Kentucky, where he was a two-time All-Conference USA tackle. He joined the Hoosiers ahead of the 2025 season and recorded 31 tackles in 13 games, primarily off the bench.

If he is granted another year, Wheeler would be a crucial addition for a paper-thin Baylor defensive line. Among the interior defensive linemen the Bears played in 2025, junior Devonte Tezino is the only one poised to return.

Pavia initially filed the lawsuit in the 2025 offseason and was granted a sixth year of eligibility. He is continuing his push for future student athletes despite preparing to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.