As Bill Belichick continues his whirlwind recruiting tour with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is making a name for herself in the beauty pageant world. While Belichick is busy on the road, Hudson attended a Miss USA event in Windsor, Connecticut, where she turned heads in a red gown that featured intricate beaded cutouts, NYPost reports. The 24-year-old former cheerleader seemed to be in high spirits, posing for photos alongside fellow beauty queens, including Miss Vermont USA Samantha Vocatura.

Pageant Life and Future Aspirations

Hudson, who finished as the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Maine pageant, showed no signs of slowing down. At the Miss USA event, she shared a glimpse into her aspirations for the upcoming year, posting photos from the event on Instagram and hinting at her ambition to clinch the Miss Maine USA title in 2025. In one Instagram caption, Hudson referred to herself as “Future Miss Maine USA,” adding a fingers-crossed emoji, fueling speculation that she plans to compete again for the crown.

It wasn’t just the pageant festivities that Hudson participated in; she also attended the North Carolina men’s basketball game on Saturday, where she enjoyed the game with Miss Massachusetts USA, Melissa Sapini, and former Miss North Carolina, Jennifer Lloyd. The trio appeared to have a great time, with Hudson posting a photo from the game and looking every bit the part of a pageant contender.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the weekend, Hudson’s participation in these events highlights her serious dedication to her pageant career. With the support of friends and fellow beauty queens, Hudson’s path to further success seems well on track as she sets her sights on next year’s Miss Maine USA competition.

Belichick’s Focus on UNC

While Hudson was busy strutting her stuff, Belichick, 72, was focused on building the future of the UNC football program. Just days before Hudson's event, Belichick made a home visit to Nashville Christian High School quarterback Jared Curtis, who recently led his team to a state championship victory. This recruiting trip was just one of many as Belichick works to assemble a competitive coaching staff for the Tar Heels.

Belichick’s presence in Chicago, where he attended the Bulls-Nuggets game with UNC GM Mike Lombardi, also underscored his commitment to his new role with the Tar Heels. Despite being miles away from Hudson, the couple’s relationship continues to thrive. Hudson, who met Belichick in 2021 during a flight to Florida, often shares glimpses of their time together on social media. The couple has been dating since 2022, celebrating their third holiday season together in December 2024.

While Bill Belichick remains laser-focused on his new role in college football, Jordon Hudson seems equally determined to continue advancing her pageant career. Their relationship, which began with a shared interest in Hudson's philosophy project, appears to be flourishing as they support each other's ambitions, with Belichick quietly cheering on Hudson from afar.