Head coach Kalani Sitake had a viral celebration following the No. 12 BYU Cougars' 25-21 win over the No. 22 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday evening.

Sitake has been with the Cougars program since 2016, going through his 10th season and counting. They have been consistent as one of the better teams in the country, especially shining in the 2020s.

Their recent successes allowed them to be in the AP Top 25, garnering recognition in some CFP brackets throughout the season. While they didn't secure a spot in the biggest tournament of college football, they earned an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, taking on Georgia Tech.

Sitake made the most of the experience, leading BYU to its sixth bowl win under his direction. On top of that, he got to enjoy consuming the Pop-Tarts that surrounded the trophy and event.

How Kalani Sitake, BYU performed against Georgia Tech

Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars enjoyed the festivities, coming out as Pop-Tarts Bowl champions after taking down Georgia Tech.

The Cougars took a while to gain rhythm as the Yellow Jackets had the initial upper hand. They had a 21-10 lead at halftime, but BYU came through in the clutch by scoring the last 15 points of the game to complete the comeback.

Bear Bachmeier was active with his passing in the air, providing big plays to help ignite the fourth-quarter rally. He completed 27 passes out of 38 attempts for 325 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Jovesa Damuni and Enoch Nawahine got their chances in the rushing attack, combining for 17 rushes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Carsen Ryan led the receiving attack with eight catches for 120 yards. Parker Kingston came next with five receptions for 76 yards, while Chase Roberts caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

BYU finishes the 2025 season with a 12-2 overall record, going 8-1 in its Big 12 matchups. They finished as the second-best performing team in the conference, being above the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars while being under the Texas Tech Red Raiders.