BYU football feasted after taking down Georgia Tech and dynamic quarterback Haynes King 25-21. The Cougars showed a clear appetite after the NCAA bowl game — and watched a tradition like no other unfold at the Pop-Tarts Bowl: The toaster ride.

The tradition started in 2023, as a Frosted Strawberry Pop Tart mascot stood atop a make believe toaster. The mascot got lowered to become edible to eat — and popped out in front of Kansas State players and coaches.

A mascot was executed and eaten in celebration; long live the @PopTartsBowl. This is the greatest sport in the world. pic.twitter.com/Rewr8GXTnb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023 Expand Tweet

Fans fell in love with the moment. Stanford's mascot humorously mourned its “friend” as it became a tasty treat for KSU.

This year's toaster ride delivered its own zany moment.

Pop-Tarts Bowl ending for BYU vs. Georgia Tech sparked new reactions

This time BYU mascot Cosmo did the honors of sacrificing a mascot. Except this time cherry and cookies and cream met their imaginary maker.

The annual sacrifice of the pop-tarts at the Pop-Tarts Bowl 😭 pic.twitter.com/VeKFbVfNSE — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2025

Article Continues Below

Reactions poured in as both became ready to snack — including Pro Football Focus's college football account sending this suggestion.

“Make this bowl game the National Championship,” the PFF account posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yet a hilarious moment arose during the lowering of the mascots — as one jumped off an ran away.

For anyone wondering, the third pop-tart Slammin' Strawberry jumped off the toaster and ran off like a coward. 😄 pic.twitter.com/JkNDM14cgf — Undaunted (@NvictusManeo) December 28, 2025

“Slammin Strawberry” is now on the run, with many wondering if it'll be captured for next year's bowl game. Or crash another contest. Meanwhile, brown sugar added to the humor by mourning the “death” of cherry.

BYU held the honor of tasting the final treats and taking in the postgame snack atmosphere. It rises as a plentiful ending after missing out on landing a College Football Playoff spot.