Clemson football picked up a win over Furman on Saturday. It was the final home game for several Clemson players. It appears one of those players is wide receiver Antonio Williams.

“Here’s Clemson redshirt junior (wide receiver) Antonio Williams talking about his emotions on senior day and running down the hill for the “last time” … asked if there’s any chance he uses his final year of eligibility, Williams says: “No sir,”' Clemson reporter Chapel Fowler reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s Clemson redshirt junior WR Antonio Williams talking about his emotions on senior day and running down the hill for the “last time” … asked if there’s any chance he uses his final year of eligibility, Williams says: “No sir” pic.twitter.com/cCVl8rnoBu — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clemson defeated Furman 45-10, to win its sixth game of the season. The Tigers are going to a bowl game once again under head coach Dabo Swinney, even though the squad has had a disappointing year. Clemson is 6-5 this campaign.

“Not what we were shooting for coming into the season, but you’ve got to respond to where you are,” Swinney said, per the Associated Press. “We’ve just got to see if we can keep building momentum.”

Williams finished the game with two receptions for 57 yards, and two touchdowns. This season, the wide receiver has 538 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Clemson has now won three games in a row

Article Continues Below

The Tigers looked dead in the water earlier this season. Clemson had a 3-5 record at one point, with Swinney on the hot seat. Clemson's coach was angry at how his team's games had been officiated.

Clemson has found a groove since that start. The team has won three games in a row, including a pivotal victory over Florida State. Clemson is headed back to a bowl game, even though the team won't be going to the College Football Playoff.

Swinney is excited about the future of his team. His freshman quarterback Chris Denson rushed for more than 100 yards against Furman on Saturday.

“It should be a fun spring,” Swinney said, per FanSided. “Him (Denson) and… we got a couple good signees about to roll in here in a couple weeks that we’re really excited about.”

Clemson closes out the regular season on Saturday, with a game against in-state rival South Carolina.