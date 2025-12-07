The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take home the SEC Championship after blowing out the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 on Saturday. It's a victory that also clinches a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff for the Bulldogs. Fans jumped on social media and shared their excited reactions about the big win.

Some individuals are just excited to see that Georgia has won the SEC Championship in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, others are ready to see the Bulldogs play in the CFP. Either way, a lot of shade was thrown at Alabama after the contest.

“Congratulations to The Dawgs. While the Bama offense looked awful, over half of that was due to the Georgia defense. Well done,” said one fan.

Another user claimed, “Man, Georgia has re-found themselves after a couple years on defense, and it's beautiful.”

Woo hoo…..ALL THEM

“That is what I wanted to see! Dawgs played all 4 quarters. Nobody wants to see [Alabama] in the playoffs. Go Dawgs,” proclaimed another fan.

Georgia senator Raphael Warnock said, “An incredible game tonight in Atlanta. Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs on securing another SEC Championship! GO DAWGS!”

The Bulldogs' defense was just too much for the Crimson Tide to handle. Somehow, Georgia managed to hold Alabama to -3 rushing yards. It was just a dominant display that punches the program's ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia spread the ball around offensively, as numerous players had the opportunity to help out. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished with 156 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.9% of his pass attempts, while also finishing with the second-most rushing yards on the team with 39.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will get a first-round bye for the playoffs. Last season, all four teams that got the first-round bye lost their first game in the postseason. Georgia will hope to avoid that fate this year, as the bye gives the team some extra time to get healthy.