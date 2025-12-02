Recently, the Ole Miss football program learned that head coach Lane Kiffin would be abandoning the team in order to accept the head coaching job at SEC rival LSU. The Ole Miss brass insisted that Kiffin not coach the team on their upcoming playoff run, which is expected to be confirmed by the playoff committee on Sunday afternoon.

Now, the team has announced the entirety of its coaching staff for the postseason with a new graphic posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Locked in for the @CFBPlayoff 🔒 pic.twitter.com/0WBe7fbYTF — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss and join LSU has been met with a slew of reactions from the college football and sports world as a whole, with some opining that he is abandoning his players, and others saying that he took a better job, and that most anyone would have done the same thing in his situation.

Increased scrutiny has been directed on the college football calendar, as the way things are set up now necessitates that Kiffin join the LSU staff as soon as possible in advance of the upcoming national signing day, which is when recruits across the country officially decide where they will be going to school.

Overall, Ole Miss is expected to have a legit chance of competing for a championship this year after finishing the regular season with an impressive record of 11-1, with the lone loss coming on the road to the Georgia Bulldogs in close fashion.

Ole Miss won't be able to participate in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday thanks to Alabama's win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but they are still widely expected to be one of the 12 playoff teams announced by the selection committee on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will host Kiffin and the LSU Tigers for a highly anticipated showdown next year on a date yet to be announced.