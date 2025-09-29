While teams are currently focused on making the 2025 College Football Playoff, there has been an announcement about a future host site for the National Championship game. Brett McMurphy of On3 is reporting that the 2028 National Championship game will be hosted by the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans.

New Orleans has been the host of the National Title game multiple times. Under the BCS system, the city hosted the title game four times. Meanwhile, the Sugar Bowl, which is also hosted in New Orleans, has determined National Champions before the BCS. The game helped determine the 1973, 1978, 1982, 1992, and 1996 Champions.

In the playoff era, New Orleans has won the bid to host the CFP title game once before. It hosted the 2020 game, when Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers over the Clemson Tigers to win the title. The city will now host again following the 2027 season.

Article Continues Below

History of National Title host sites

Under the BCS system, originally, the National Championship was played as part of a rotation between the BCS Bowls. This was a rotation between the Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Rose Bowl. The Sugar Bowl is hosted by New Orleans at the Superdome. The first-ever standalone National Championship game was played in January of 2007 for the 2006 season, with Glendale, Arizona, being the host for the 2007 BCS National Championship Game. The city of New Orleans would host a standalone national title game for the first time in 2008 to finish the 2007 season, as Ohio State lost to LSU in New Orleans. The city also hosted at the end of the 2011 season, as Alabama defeated LSU.

When the College Football Playoff came to fruition, a bidding process was introduced to host the Finals. In the years of the four-team playoffs, four of the six New Year's Six Bowls (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, and Peach) rotated semi-finals. With the 12-team playoff, four of the six bowls rotate as quarterfinal sites. Two more rotated in and out as semi-final sites. The first round is played at the home of the higher seed. Now, New Orleans has won a bid to host again the title game in 2028. This will give the city two games in the 2028 playoffs.