Every week, we are getting closer and closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, and we are also getting closer to the actual CFP. We continue to get a better idea of what the field will look like as there are now big conference games every single week. There were a few last week, and there are some massive ones looming in Week 5. Let's take a look at our updated Week 5 College Football Playoff predictions:

1. Oregon

Oregon remains our top team, but that could change on Saturday. The Ducks have a very difficult matchup on the road against Penn State looming. You don't want to miss that one.

2. LSU

LSU is our pick to win the SEC, but again, a big shakeup could be coming. The Tigers have to play at Ole Miss this weekend. We might be seeing the Rebels in here next week if they win that one.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State also has a big game this week away from home. The Buckeyes have to travel accross the country to play Washington. There is nothing easy about that game.

4. Miami

Miami stayed undefeated with a big win over rival Florida on Saturday. The Gators were in it for a while, but the Hurricanes found a way to secure the victory.

5. Penn State

The Nittany Lions are the first team that would have a home game in our College Football Playoff predictions. The Nittany Lions will finally get tested this week with Oregon coming to town. That is the game of the week in college football, but there's another massive contest happening in the SEC.

6. Georgia

Georgia had a bye week after its big win vs. Tennessee, and now the Bulldogs are getting ready to welcome Alabama to Sanford Stadium. Like Oregon-Penn State, this game is under the lights. The Saturday night slate this weekend is must-watch.

7. Florida State

The Seminoles have looked mighy impressive so far, and the ACC looks like a two-team race between them and Miami now that Clemson is 1-3. Very impressive turnaround so far from this Florida State team.

8. Texas Tech

Texas Tech picked up a dominant win against Utah on Saturday, and the Red Raiders are now our pick to win the Big 12. This team is off to a great start, and now one of the toughest games on the schedule is in the rearview mirror.

9. Indiana

The Hoosiers also picked up a massive win on Saturday, completely dominating Illinois. Indiana won the game by 53 points. This is a better team than last year's.

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma stayed undefeated with a win against Auburn at home, but it was close. There are going to be tougher matchups than that down on the road on this daunting schedule.

11. Texas A&M

The last at-large spot in our CFP predictions goes to Texas A&M. The Aggies have another big contest up next as they will be taking on an Auburn team that is looking to bounce back.

12. USF

Our Group of Five spot still belongs to USF. The Bulls have a couple of nice wins already, and their conference slate looks a lot easier than their non-conference schedule.

Quarterfinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 9 Indiana, 2 LSU vs. 7 Florida State, 3 Ohio State vs. 6 Georgia, 4 Miami vs. 5 Penn State

Semifinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 5 Penn State, 2 LSU vs. 3 Ohio State

CFP National Championship prediction: 1 Oregon vs. 2 LSU

College Football Playoff champ: Oregon