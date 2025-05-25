Colorado football isn't letting its foot off the gas pedal when it comes to adding to the roster. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes reeled in a cornerback via the college football transfer portal ahead of Memorial Day. This one comes with five career takeaways.

“Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes added Tyrecus Davis via Wyoming, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sunday. Fawcett includes Davis will have one more year of eligibility. He visited the Boulder campus back on May 13, according to 247Sports.

Davis stands only at 5-foot-9, 185-pounds. However, he's bringing ball-hawking production and consistent tackling over to Boulder.

The former Cowboys defender tallied 60 solo tackles in Laramie. He picked off two passes and recovered three fumbles — giving him the five career takeaways. He also broke up 15 passes in his collegiate career.

Sanders could even consider him for special teams too. Davis blocked one field goal — which came in 2024 against San Jose State.

Colorado, Deion Sanders adding late additions via transfer portal

The incoming third-year CU coach isn't shy about getting aggressive in the portal. That's how he rebuilt Colorado. He even bolstered the offensive line nearly 24 hours ago via the portal.

Colorado brought in Walker Andersen from UCLA Saturday. Andersen will be among the taller Buffalo players this fall. He stands at a skyscraper-like 6-foot-8 and weighs 335-pounds. The former Bruin is set to fix the pass protection in 2025.

Davis comes as a past mid-major talent, having played in the Mountain West Conference. He first arrived to the MWC school out of Navarro College in Greenville, Texas. He earned a three-star ranking among junior college players by 247Sports composite. Davis reeled in nine offers out of the JUCO ranks but Wyoming and SJSU represented his lone MWC opportunities.

He's not the only MWC defender coming to CU. Sanders and the Buffaloes added interior defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot from Fresno State back on Dec. 18, 2024.