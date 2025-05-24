May 24, 2025 at 7:19 PM ET

Colorado football stayed relentless in the college football transfer portal ahead of Memorial Day. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes added a towering and powerful lineman via UCLA.

“Coach Prime” and CU are luring in Walker Andersen, he revealed Saturday afternoon on X. Andersen brings astonishing 6-foot-8, 335-pounds over to the Buffaloes trenches.

“Nothing feels better than proving yourself right,” Andersen posted in his caption before unveiling Boulder as his next destination.

Andersen adds an 82-inch wingspan over to the CU front line. He's part of a continuous growing portal class that ranks as one of the best of the nation. Andersen isn't the only OL previously from the Big Ten coming over to the Buffaloes.

Colorado portal class features past UCLA, power conference talent

Colorado plucked away another past Big Ten tackle through the portal. Maryland tackle Andre Roye Jr. chose Colorado on May 12.

Roye started in seven total games for the Terrapins. He surrendered just one sack out of nearly 435 total snaps. Except Roye brings just two remaining years of eligibility.

Andersen comes with four years left. He even witnessed a growth spurt in his arrival to the collegiate world.

Andersen first arrived as a 6-foot-5, 290-pound OT out of Placentia, California's El Dorado High School. He landed All-California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) honors and won his league's Lineman of the Year award. He also landed became an Orange County all-star selection.

Andersen heard little on the recruiting trail, however. UCLA managed to welcome him in during Feb. 2024's recruiting signing period. Now he's earning a fresher start under Sanders and company.

Roye and Andersen join former Tennessee OL Larry Johnson III as the past power conference OTs bolstering the offense. Johnson is another mammoth prospect — standing at 6-foot-7, 348-pounds. Colorado delivered the Big 12 Conference's No. 2 ranked portal class, and sit at 19th overall in the nation.