Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders fired off a bold message following the Buffaloes' 3-9 season. He has let it be known he's not going anywhere. “Coach Prime” has locked in on a massive offensive coordinator move to start the building back-up process.

Sanders fired off the signal he could be plucking from the Football Championship Subdivision, per CBS Sports college football insiders Richard Johnson and Matt Zenitz

“Colorado is targeting Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to be its new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and Richard Johnson,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Now, NBC Sacramento sports anchor Sean Cunningham revealed Marion is off to Boulder.

“Multiple sources tell me that Head football coach Brennan Marion has informed his staff that he is leaving Sacramento State to join the University of Colorado. Sac State went 7-5 in their only season with Marion,” Cunningham posted on X.

Neither Marion nor the university has confirmed the move. Sacramento State hired Marion on Dec. 17 after losing out on Michael Vick.

Marion recently led the Hornets to a 7-5 mark in their first season together. But it is a revered name across the CFB landscape.

Colorado OC contender comes with a deep resume

Marion rose as a red-hot coordinator candidate for his recent body of work.

He created an All-American season for Jordan Addison when both were with Pittsburgh. Marion coached Xavier Worthy at Texas and molded him into a future first rounder. He then turned a lowly UNLV offense into a high-powered machine that sparked Mountain West Conference title appearances.

Marion is the innovator behind the “Go-Go” offense that uses unique running back formations. He sometimes aligned the backs next to each other and not side-by-side with the quarterback in the middle. But the scheme blends Triple Option looks with a vertical passing attack.

The system is designed to light up the scoreboard. Marion's Hornets offense did just that — going a perfect 5-0 when Sacramento State surpassed 40 points in a game.

Siphoning Marion from head coaching points to Sanders' desire to improve the running game, which was a big flaw this past season. Colorado, in general, has struggled with developing a consistent ground attack under Sanders.