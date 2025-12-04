The Chicago Cubs are on the hunt this offseason to improve the roster moving forward. With outfielder Kyle Tucker already out of the door, rumors are speculating that the front office could be targeting third baseman Alex Bregman.

Chicago tried signing Bregman last offseason but failed to do so. However, the Cubs aren't giving up on the idea of the 31-year-old infielder joining the team, according to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. It's said that the organization views Alex Bregman as a long-term piece at third base.

“Once again, a particular name stands out: Alex Bregman. After a failed bid to sign Bregman last spring training, the Cubs have shown renewed interest in the All-Star third baseman, according to sources briefed on the club's offseason planning.

“While certain elements of the roster have changed — and the organization has different momentum from its first playoff appearance since 2020 — the logic that drove the Cubs to pursue Bregman then still applies now. In making his presentation to the Ricketts family, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer identified Bregman as a great fit with this core group and a solid long-term investment.”

Article Continues Below

Rumors are that the Cubs' ownership group okayed a four-year, $115 million contract offer for Alex Bregman, per Mooney and Sharma. It does not appear that an official offer has been made just yet, but based on the reports, it sounds like Chicago is interested in signing Bregman.

“Chicago’s ownership group authorized Hoyer to make Bregman a four-year, $115 million offer that included opt-out clauses after the second and third seasons, according to sources briefed on the negotiations.”

With Kyle Tucker set to leave, the Cubs seemingly plan to give rookie hitters Owen Caissie and Moisés Ballesteros more opportunities next season. Adding Alex Bregman could give Chicago a big upgrade at third base to help the team compete in the NL Central.

The two-time World Series champion is coming off a stellar year with the Boston Red Sox. During his first season with the club, Alex Bregman managed to own a .273 batting average and .360 OBP while recording 118 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs. His .273 batting average is the best he's finished a season with since 2019, when he reached a career-high .296.