With the Alabama football team preparing for the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, there have been some interesting rumors about head coach Kalen DeBoer being linked to the open Penn State job. As DeBoer is advocating for Alabama football making the CFP, he would take the time to address the speculation around him and the Nittany Lions' position after the program fired James Franklin.

According to On3 Sports, DeBoer would downplay any talk about him leaving the Crimson Tide position, saying he's “extremely happy” where he's at, and there is no “link” with him and Penn State.

“We’re extremely happy at Alabama, … we’re extremely happy here, love the challenge, love the grind, love this place, and there’s never been any link, there’s never been any conversation, there’s never been any interest either way (with Penn State),” DeBoer said Thursday. “So I’m glad we can put that to bed right now.”

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer seen as Penn State's “primary target”

Article Continues Below

After the Alabama football program's win in the Iron Bowl over Auburn, it gives the team a chance to not only win the SEC title but also make the CFP in their quest for a national championship. However, the situation had been different beforehand, with the speculation around DeBoer to Penn State starting with Jon Sauber's report on The Centre Daily Times, saying that he is Penn State's “primary target,” though Georgia Tech's Brent Key seems more likely.

“DeBoer is the other candidate at the top of the list right now and is still the program’s primary target — it’s just more likely that Key is available and willing to take the job,” Sauber wrote as this was reported after the Crimson Tide lost to Oklahoma on Nov. 15. “He’s not a great fit at the program already, and not making the CFP in his first two seasons will have the fan base — and more importantly, donors — on edge, and some are already there after the loss to Oklahoma.”

At any rate, the narrative can change when Alabama takes on Georgia for the SEC title game on Saturday.