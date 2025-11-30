It was a season to forget for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. But Coach Prime seems ready to build the Buffaloes back up.

When Sanders took over the job ahead of the 2023 season, Colorado was coming off a 1-11 campaign. He immediately injected enthusiasm and excitement into a team that had fallen on hard times. And while he managed to quadruple their win total in his first year and reach nine wins the year after that, the hard times have arrived in Boulder again.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 24-14 loss, Colorado's ninth of the year, Sanders insists that he will once again lead the Buffaloes out of the darkness.

“When I win, I don't mind a clap. When I lose, I don't mind a boo,” Sanders said in his postgame press conference. “I played this game. I know this game like the back of my hand, and I love this game, and I love all the ups and downs, the ins and outs about it, and I'm built for every last bit of it. But if anybody's built to reconcile and to get this back on course, it's me. And I will do it, if it's the last thing I do on Earth, trust me when I tell you. This was the last supper. God bless.”

Last season, during their 9-4 campaign, Sanders tutored Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who starred on both sides of the field, and his own son, Shedeur Sanders, who had started at QB for four years under his father (two at Jackson State and two at Colorado). Without them this season, but particularly Shedeur, Deion was forced to turn to relatively young and unproven talent.

The quarterback position proved especially troublesome for Deion, who flip-flopped between three players — Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, Shedeur's backup Ryan Staub, and highly touted true freshman Julian Lewis — with little success regardless of the starter. The trio combined for a 59.5% completion percentage, 2,258 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 6 rushing touchdowns.

In three seasons as Colorado's head coach, Sanders has a 16-21 overall record and a 9-18 conference record. This year, the Buffaloes ended the season on a five-game losing streak, during which they were outscored 200-77.