With rumors surrounding the Penn State football team and their open head coaching role after firing James Franklin, one name that is being talked about is interim Terry Smith. While there are reports that there are donors pushing for Smith to be permanent for the Penn State football program, one other person who has a connection to the university who talked about it is Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons.

Having been productive with the Nittany Lions during his time before dominating the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and now the Packers, he would speak on how if Penn State had “any common sense,” they would hire Smith to be the head coach.

“If we have any common sense, if they ever want me to come back, they better put Terry there. I’ma be honest with you,” Parsons said, according to Tom Pelissero.

The NFL insider would even report that Smith has “received significant interest” from other schools such as UConn and Memphis.

“Sources: Penn State interim HC Terry Smith has received significant interest for the UConn and Memphis head coaching jobs,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Smith received a glowing endorsement from former Penn State star Micah Parsons today, who told reporters.”

Parsons would continue talking about Smith, saying that he's been with the school for a long time, showing his “passion” for the school as he's been with them since 2014.

“I've known him since I was 14 years old, that's how long he's been there, and he continued his faith and passion towards Penn State,” Parsons said, via Yahoo Sports.

It isn't just Parsons, as donors to the school have been “pushing” for Smith to be promoted, according to Pete Nakos. At any rate, the Nittany Lions are looking to improve after finishing 6-6.