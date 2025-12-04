The New York Mets returned to the spotlight Thursday when former manager Buck Showalter addressed the long-discussed relationship between Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor. Showalter’s comments reignited a storyline that resurfaces each offseason, sparking new discussion about the possibility of McNeil being traded and raising fresh questions about Lindor’s leadership. His remarks also renewed focus on the clubhouse dynamics that have followed the team since 2021.

Showalter’s perspective carries weight because he managed the roster during one of its most scrutinized stretches, guiding the Mets through both productive runs and internal friction. He often acted as the bridge between strong personalities, and his insight reflects firsthand experience with how the duo handled tense moments behind the scenes.

Appearing on the Foul Territory network, Showalter downplayed talk of an irreparable rift between the second baseman and the shortstop, comparing the relationship to a long-term partnership that naturally experiences ups and downs. The interview arrives as talk surrounding the possibility of McNeil being moved at the MLB Winter Meetings, which start Sunday, prompting questions about how much chemistry issues influence the team’s decisions.

In the interview, the four-time Manager of the Year recipient said he had personally watched the two stars coexist effectively during his tenure. The clip was later shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), with Showalter noting that relationships in baseball often resemble a marriage because of how much time teammates spend together.

“If you actually knew everything that went on behind the scenes with relationships when you're thrown together for eight months.”

The remarks come at a time when speculation about McNeil’s future continues to circulate. Lindor, meanwhile, remains the centerpiece of the franchise and a vocal presence in the clubhouse. By likening their dynamic to a marriage rather than a feud, Showalter positioned himself as the voice of reason in an offseason full of narratives.

With both stars likely returning in 2026, the Mets appear determined to show that their infield’s fire can fuel performance, not division, as the club aims to reset expectations and build a more unified foundation heading into the new season.