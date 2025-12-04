Recently, the Florida football program shook things up by hiring Jon Sumrall, currently the head coach of the Tulane Green Wave, to be their next head coach. Sumrall will replace Billy Napier, who was fired midway through this season amid the Gators' disastrous start.

Some fans were wondering what, if anything, may be next for Napier in the wake of his failed Florida tenure, and on Thursday, some new intel was reported on that front.

“Former Florida head coach Billy Napier has emerged as a person of interest for the James Madison head coaching job,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Recently, James Madison's head coach Bob Chesney was poached by UCLA, meaning that the school currently has a vacancy for the position.

Meanwhile, Napier has proven himself to be a good coach at the University of Louisiana – Lafayette, but was unable to carry over those winning ways to the SEC during his time at Florida.

The Gators are hoping that Sumrall, who led the Green Wave to a great season this year, will be the answer they've been looking for on the head coaching front, helping the school take advantage of the immense talent and resources it has at its disposal and once again become competitive in the SEC.

Currently, the Gators are in the middle of the recruitment cycle, with early signing day occurring last week and the regular signing day taking place in a couple of months.

It remains to be seen whether Napier will indeed take his talents to JMU.