The recruiting cycle has been busy for the Michigan football program. Michigan landed the top running back in the Class of 2026, Savion Hiter, despite interest from other programs. On the flip side, the Wolverines lost a four-star quarterback commit as he flipped and went to South Carolina.

With plenty of coaching changes around the country, there have been a ton of flips after National Signing Day kicked off on Wednesday.

Now, the Michigan football program is involved in another flip, this time a good one, per Hayes Fawcett of On3

‘BREAKING: Four-Star WR Brady Marchese has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’1 185 WR had been Committed to the Bulldogs since March.”

Marchese, who plays at Cartersville High School in Georgia, committed to Kirby Smart's team in March. He also had offers from Virginia Tech, Florida and Florida State, among others.

Russell King, Marchese's high school wide receivers coach, revealed when he thinks the Michigan interest began, via Sam Webb of 247Sports.

“I think this all started two years ago when Coach Bell (i.e. Ron Bellamy) was recruiting Jamauri Brice, and (during) that process Brady got a firsthand look at that before he really exploded,” King said. “And (he saw) how genuine and real (Bellamy is), and no lies were told. Just honest and up front. And I think that intrigued Brady. And I think (it's) just consistency. There wasn't always constant communication or just open recruiting once Brady committed, but I will say Michigan kept up with Brady, and Brady kept up with Michigan.”

ESPN has Marchese as the No. 8 WR in the class and the No. 60 recruit in the class, so this is a big get for head coach Sherrone Moore and his program.

Michigan fired its special teams coach recently, but there is some continuity expected in Ann Arbor in hopes of making a College Football Playoff run next year. Michigan finished with a 9-3 record and a 7-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play, with the lone losses coming against Oklahoma, USC and Ohio State, all of whom are in the top-25.

Marchese will be a big target going forward in a massive development for the Wolverines.