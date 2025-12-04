NCAA Basketball tournaments are what make the sport what it is today. The NCAA Tournament (March Madness) is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and fans all over the world watch it to see who emerges as the National Champion.

The NCAA has started to make a bigger deal about the early-season tournaments. It's a mini preview of what March Madness can look like. The Maui Invitational has been the premier tournament in November. However, over time, other tournaments and “classics” have emerged as important ones. Some of the best teams in the country take part in various tournaments during Feast Week ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas is quickly becoming the biggest one. Michigan defeated Gonzaga by 40 in the championship last month, and in 2026, the bracket will change into a true 32-team tournament.

The NCAA has recently announced that it is planning on having a tournament in Dubai starting next year.

“Sources: The Royal Palm Invitational — a new early season tournament in college basketball — will debut in Dubai in November of 2026.

Multiple power conference teams are expected to be involved.”

It's unclear at this time who will be involved, but there are 32 teams confirmed for the Players Era next year, so it should not be any of those teams. The eight teams in the 2026 Maui Invitational have already been confirmed as well.

A long trip to Dubai will be rough on the student-athletes, but Dubai seems to be trying to be a part of the world of sports.