It was a statement morning for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program on Thursday, as the Gamecocks pulled off one of the most impressive recruiting swings of the cycle. The program not only fended off a late push from the LSU Tigers for 4-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, but it also flipped elite EDGE rusher Julian Walker from the Michigan Wolverines. The recruiting wins have solidified momentum for South Carolina recruiting heading into the winter stretch.

For Duckworth, remaining in Columbia marks a defining win for the staff. LSU made an aggressive late run, but the quarterback reaffirmed his pledge, signaling growing trust in the Gamecocks’ offensive vision. Duckworth's connection with South Carolina proved too strong to break, especially with the Gamecocks building around young playmakers in the SEC.

On the defensive side, the shock came when Walker announced his flip from the Wolverines. The Dutch Fork High School standout, rated the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2026 Rivals300, decided to stay home and join his father, who serves as a strength and conditioning coach for the Gamecocks. The commitment of Walker instantly reshapes South Carolina's defensive front, adding a hometown star with major upside.

Rivals’ and On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett shared the news Thursday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he highlighted how significant the moment was for the program.

Article Continues Below

What a morning for South Carolina! • Keeps Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth in the fold after a late push from LSU • Flips Julian Walker, the No. 26 Recruit in the 2026 Rivals300, from Michigan WOW https://t.co/y86avhNbuo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2025

The ripple effect across college football was immediate. For Michigan football recruiting, the loss of Walker stings, while for South Carolina football, it marks another step toward building a balanced roster that can compete nationally. The Gamecocks are winning key battles on both sides of the ball — and now, they’re winning the perception war too.

These moves also help shift the mood after a 4-8 season in which the offense struggled and Sellers failed to meet expectations. With Walker committed and Duckworth secured, the Gamecocks finally have momentum again, giving the program a clearer foundation as it works to rebound in 2026.