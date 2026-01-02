With DJ Lagway officially entering the college football transfer portal, Jon Sumrall's full rebuild at Florida has begun. Sumrall has already hired Buster Faulkner as his offensive coordinator, who could give him an inside track to landing former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo as a potential Lagway replacement.

Philo is a former three-star recruit who has spent the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, where Faulkner was his offensive coordinator. The 44-year-old's hiring at Florida makes the Gators his likely destination from the college football transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Although Florida is viewed as his leading option, Philo was closely recruited by UCF, Indiana, Cincinnati, UConn and others before committing to Georgia Tech. Several other local schools, including Georgia Southern and Georgia State, also extended offers.

Philo has spent the last two years behind veteran Haynes King. He redshirted his first season in Atlanta, giving him three years of eligibility remaining.

The Bogart, Georgia, native has hit the open market with 938 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was billed as a pocket passer coming out of high school, which does not typically fit the M.O. of Georgia Tech's offense.

Even if Florida lands Philo, Sumrall is still evaluating all his options. Florida has freshman Tramell Jones Jr. returning to the team in 2026, while one of Sumrall's former quarterbacks at Tulane, Donovan Leary, is reportedly eyeing the Gators from the portal.

Leary did not attempt a pass for Tulane in 2025, but he began his collegiate career at Illinois before joining the Green Wave.