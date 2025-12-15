Following a disappointing 4-8 season, massive chances are coming at Florida. The Gators already fired head coach Billy Napier midseason and replaced him with Tulane's Jon Sumrall, and now they will be looking for a new quarterback as well.

On Monday morning, star quarterback DJ Lagway announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lagway posted a goodbye message to Florida on X, formerly Twitter, to officially announce his departure.

Lagway is a former five-star recruit who has started for the better part of two seasons at Florida. However, after a very promising finish to his freshman season, he struggled at times during his sophomore year, including a five-interception disaster against LSU early in the season.

The 20-year old played in all 12 games for Florida this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also led the SEC with 14 interceptions.

Lagway is reportedly hoping to follow in the footsteps as some of the recent transfer portal success stories, such as Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, according to Thamel.

“Sources told ESPN that Lagway is seeking a fresh start to harness his talent, much in the way quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels reshaped their careers after transferring from their original schools in recent years,” Thamel wrote.

Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU and won a Heisman Trophy in Baton Rouge before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Nix transferred from Auburn to Oregon before playing two very successful seasons in Eugene and getting drafted in the first round.

There's no question that Lagway has the talent to have a similar rise at his new school, wherever that may be, but he has plenty of strides to take as a passer and a decision-maker in order to reach those heights. Where his new stop ends up being will be fascinating and is immediately one of the stories to watch heading into the offseason.