The Georgia football season ended with a loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia will be losing players to the NFL draft, and has already lost some to the College Football Transfer Portal. Regardless, Georgia retools and brings in new players, and the latest is a transfer with plenty of experience.

Oklahoma transfer cornerback Gentry Williams has committed to Georgia, per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Williams missed much of this season with an injury, appearing in just six games and amassing ten tackles with two pass breakups. Still, he was once on his way to becoming a star for the Sooners. In the 2022 season, Williams played in 12 games, coming away with seven tackles while also having an interception. He saw his playing time increase in 2023. The corner played in ten games, starting each of them. He had 30 tackles with a pass breakup and three picks.

Williams has struggled with injuries since then. He played early in the 2024 season, just parts of two games, before missing the rest of the season with an injury. Then, he played in just six games in 2025 before injury.

Still, the addition will bring much-needed depth to the secondary for the Bulldogs. Daylen Everette is heading to the NFL, while Joenel Aguero, Daniel Harris, Ondre Evans, Adrian Maddox, and Jaden Harris are all leaving the program via the portal.

Williams is going to have to compete for playing time. Ellis Robinson IV and Demello Jones have the inside track for the two starting positions, while Dominick Kelly also returns for Georgia. The team has also added Braylon Conley at the corner position to compete for playing time.

In all, Georgia has brought in just seven transfers and has the 13th-ranked transfer class in the SEC currently, according to 247Sports. Meanwhile, as Oklahoma lost a player in this transaction, they have brought in 13 commits via the portal and are the 10th-ranked transfer class in the conference. Williams will get a chance to face his old team in 2026, as the Sooners visit Athens on September 26.