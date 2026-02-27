As the San Francisco Giants are looking to accomplish their goals this season in 2026, one player on the team is also looking to help Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC). With Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb competing in the WBC, he would speak about his plan in the competition and about the backlash surrounding Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Webb would confirm on “Foul Territory” that he will be starting two games for Team USA in the WBC, as is also the case with Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes. However, Skubal is said to be doing only one start, which got the baseball world speculating, but Webb made sure to remind fans that the WBC is “only seven games.”

“And I feel like I got slack for that too, but there's only seven games, right?” Webb said,

“I don't think they understand that it's only seven games,” Webb continued when asked about the negative talk about Skubal's inclusion in the WBC. “I'm gonna see it through. I'll let [Team USA manage] Mark DeRosa kind of tell people what I'm throwing, but I know what I'm throwing. I know I'll be starting both of them.”

"I don't think they understand it's only seven games." Logan Webb confirms he's starting two games in the World Baseball Classic and tries to clear up some confusion among fans when it comes to starts. pic.twitter.com/R3A5qyl4M1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 27, 2026

Giants' Logan Webb, Tigers' Tarik Skubal headline Team USA rotation

While the Giants star in Webb prepares for the WBC, there's no denying that the talk has surrounded Skubal only doing one game for Team USA. Though Skubal mentioned that if Team USA gets to the finals, he would “lobby” to go.

“If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys,” Skubal said, via Cody Stavenhagen.

“I'm trying to do both things, trying to pitch for Team USA, but I understand the need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season,” Skubal continued. “I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I’m grateful they took me in that capacity.”

It remains to be seen how the official plan for the WBC pans out.