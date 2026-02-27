Jimmy Rollins had an excellent Major League career, playing 15 years with the Philadelphia Phillies and two additional seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

“I don’t really think that justifies my career. Not even close.” Jimmy Rollins doesn’t understand why he didn’t have a bigger jump in Hall of Fame voting and he asks himself, “what don’t I fit?”

🎥 Mo Vaughn Pod pic.twitter.com/5wyVULI3An — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 27, 2026

Rollins was an outstanding shortstop and he was named to the Phillies Hall of Fame last summer. He won the Most Valuable Player Award in in 2007 and he was a 3-time All-Star. Additionally, Rollins was an outstanding fielder as he was a four-time Golde Glove winner. He also captured a Silver Slugger and the Clemente Award. He played a big role for the 2008 World Series champions.

During his career, he slashed .264/.324/418 with 231 home runs and 936 runs batted in. He also stole 470 bases in 575 attempts, an 82 percent success rate.

Article Continues Below

Rollins does not understand why he is not being given greater consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He believes the numbers he put together from an offensive perspective as well as his defensive prowess makes him a legitimate contender for the baseball shrine. However, he has been eligible for five years at this point and he has never had more than 25 percent of the vote.

His vote totals have gone up each year, but he is far short of the 75 percent that is needed to earn entry into the Hall of Fame. Rollins was a guest on the Mo Vaughn Podcast and he said that he should have more than 25 percent of the votes.

“I don’t really think that justifies my career,” Rollins said. “Not even close. My numbers (vote totals) went up this year, but it's not where they should be and they don't represent the kind of contribution I made as a player.”