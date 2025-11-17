On Saturday evening, the Georgia football program continued its winning ways with a big win over the Texas Longhorns at home. Texas was able to keep things close throughout the first three quarters of the evening, but ultimately, the Bulldogs put things away with a 21-0 performance in the fourth quarter.

One scary moment occurred for Georgia when star linebacker CJ Allen went down with an apparent leg injury from which he did not return.

On Monday, the team got its latest update on Allen's status moving forward.

“Georgia linebacker CJ Allen will be week-to-week after leaving the Bulldogs' win over Texas with a leg injury, Kirby Smart says,” reported Brandon Zimmerman of the SEC Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen is arguably the best player on the Georgia defense and one that they certainly cannot afford to lose long term, especially as the playoffs loom next month.

However, the good news for the Bulldogs is that they have a tune-up game against Charlotte on deck this weekend, so Allen missing that one would not be the worst thing in the world.

A big win for Georgia

With the win over Texas, Georgia now sits a 9-1 on the 2025 college football season, having put their loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide fully in the rearview mirror.

It remains to be seen what positioning the Bulldogs will draw in the playoffs, but their spot there is likely cemented (assuming a win over Charlotte this weekend). It also has yet to be determined whether or not Georgia will have to play in the SEC Championship Game in a few weeks.

Clearly, there is still a lot to sort out over the next couple of weeks before the season concludes.

In any case, Georgia and Charlotte are set to kick things off on Saturday at 12:45 PM ET.