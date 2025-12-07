The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans put on a show in Sunday's Week 14 clash. Both teams are well outside the playoffs. In fact, they are both in contention for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they put everything on the line in this game. And this especially rings true for Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders had a masterful performance on Sunday, racking up 364 passing yards on 24 completions. The Browns signal caller also tossed three touchdowns while rushing for another. Despite this, he was not on the field for a crucial two-point try that could have tied the game. Cleveland failed the attempt in horrific fashion, leading to its loss.

This was certainly one of the 2-point conversion attempts of all-time. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/iZAdqDrNyX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

After the game, Sanders was inevitably asked about the play. He mentioned that he certainly wanted the ball in his hands in that moment. However, he isn't one to go against any play call.

“If I'm out there any play, I wish I would always have the ball in my hands. But that's not what football is. Sometimes, you gotta run the ball. Sometimes, you gotta kick a field goal… I know we practice something, and we executed in practice, and we just didn't seem to this day. I would never go against what the call was or anything,” the Browns quarterback said, via Scott Procter of DNVR Buffs.

The Browns fell to 3-10 on the season with this loss. Cleveland still trails the Titans in the race for the first overall pick. But this loss does bring the two clubs closer in that regard. In any event, Sanders will look to build on his career day in Week 15 when his Browns take on the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears.