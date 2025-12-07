One of the biggest times of college football is when teams find out if they've made the playoffs, as the committee tries to make it fair for all parties. This time, there was going to be some controversy with some teams, including Alabama, who seemed to have a compelling argument to be in the playoffs, but at the same time, it would not have been a surprise if they were left out.

In the end, the committee made the decision to put Alabama in, and they will play Oklahoma on Dec. 19. Head coach Kalen DeBoer had the ultimate belief in his team, and there was a reason he had his team making the playoffs.

“When it's not in your control, there's always anxious times,” DeBoer said to ESPN. “Just still really felt good about what we accomplished all season long, and you just trust that the resume is going to provide the information to help make this kind of decision.”

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke with @ReceDavis about what it was like waiting to hear that the Crimson Tide would be playing in the @CFBPlayoff. pic.twitter.com/WlQh27gEcY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 7, 2025

It was always going to be shaky for Alabama and their chances to get in, especially after their lopsided loss against Georgia in the SEC Championship. Despite the loss, Alabama stayed No. 9 in the rankings and has a chance at competing for a title.

When there was doubt that Alabama could potentially miss the playoffs, DeBoer sounded off on the narrative and spoke highly of his team.

“Again, 7-1 record, two points from being 8-0, 4-0 on the road in the second — that jumps out at me,” DeBoer said. “That's hard to do in the environments. Our guys have been tested. Teams coming off byes. It doesn't matter. Our guys have been tested. We get to this point, we are playoff-ready. We are focused on this game. We have not had one conversation about that. But we want to take care of business this Saturday and enjoy, again, the opportunity that lies right in front of us to play in the SEC championship.”

DeBoer doesn't have to hold his breath any longer.