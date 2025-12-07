The Pittsburgh Steelers were clearly goin in the wrong direction prior to their Week 14 game in Baltimore against the Ravens. They had lost five of their previous seven games and had blown a big lead in the AFC North. Both the Ravens and Steelers were 6-6 as they battled for the division lead.

The Ravens were 5.5-point favorites against their long-time rivals, but the Steelers built a two-touchdown lead in the first half and used that advantage to dictate the pace of the game and earn a 27-22 victory. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a solid game for the Steelers as he completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards with 1 touchdown while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had seen his team struggle in recent weeks when it came to finishing games and playing at a high level for 60 minutes, but that was not the case in the victory over the Ravens. He thought his team brought a winning mentality as his players prepared for the game.

“I just think we were in aggressive posture all day,” Tomlin said after the game. “I just think that's how we got out of bed this morning. That's what's required when you're playing these guys in their venue.”

Steelers defense picks up the pace

Article Continues Below

Instead of falling short in the second half, the Steelers defense made the Ravens earn every point and every yard. As a result, the Steelers were able to hold on to their advantage and win this key road game.

D.K. Metcalf had a big game, catching 7 passes for 148 yards, and he was able to keep drives alive as a result of his connection with Rodgers.

The Steelers were able to contain Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 219 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Running back Derrick Henry had 94 yards on 19 carries for Baltimore, but he was unable to break a run longer than 19 yards.

The Steelers have a one-game lead in the division as they improved their record to 7-6. The Ravens fell to 6-7.